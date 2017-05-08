Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker while accepting MTV Generation Award

Vin Diesel: In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for best duo. Vin Diesel: In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for best duo.

While accepting an award at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vin Diesel paid tribute to one of his closest friend and a former co-star, Paul Walker, who died in a fatal car crash in 2013. It was during the filming of the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious movie series. The movie had only been half completed and a lot of scenes of the movie had to be edited, and the storyline had to be changed. Paul Walker’s brothers, Cody and Caleb helped in completing various scenes of the unfinished movie.

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for best duo,” recalled Diesel. “And now, 15 years later, I’m with my whole family and you’ve given us the Generation Award.”

Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez accepted the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on behalf of the entire ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star also thanked fans for the honor, saying, “I gotta thank a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise, where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you were from.”

“I could never stand on the stage and talk about ‘Fast and Furious’ without giving love to my brother, Pablo, our brother Pablo, we hope you are proud, thank you so much,” said the superstar, as reported by E! Online. ‘Furious 7’ was the last film in the franchise to feature Paul Walker, as the 40-year-old tragically died in a car accident before its release.

