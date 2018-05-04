Vin Diesel: Fast and Furious 9 will be bigger

Vin Diesel plays the character of Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise. Vin Diesel plays the character of Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel has teased that the next instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise will be “bigger” than its predecessor and might be set in Africa. During an interview on TODAY, the 50-year-old actor confirmed that Justin Lin, who helmed three films in the franchise, will be returning to direct the next two Fast & Furious films.

“It does get bigger… I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing ‘Fast 9’ and ‘Fast 10’, and I can’t tell you how excited he is,” Diesel said.

Over the years, the Fast and Furious films have been set in different countries including Brazil, UK, Spain, Japan, Mexico and UAE, and Diesel said the next movie might take them to Africa as it has been “long overdue”.

“We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that. And we are long overdue,” Diesel added. The next Fast and Furious film has a released date of April 10, 2020, and the core cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson are expected to be back for it.

The Fast and the Furious is the biggest franchise for Universal. It has grossed 5 billion dollars in box office earnings. It is also the sixth highest earning film series of all time. The tenth film is supposed to serve as the final film of the franchise.

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, which was slated to release in the US in 2019, will now hit the screens in 2020. Universal Studios announced last year that Fast and Furious 9 was pushed from April 19, 2019, to April 10, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd