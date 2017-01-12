Vin Diesel avoids question on Donald Trump

Vin Diesel, unlike his professional avatar, doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers by expressing an opinion on Donald Trump. Vin Diesel, unlike his professional avatar, doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers by expressing an opinion on Donald Trump.

It seems Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, unlike his professional avatar, doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers by expressing an opinion on America’s next President Donald Trump. The Xander cage star, who was in Mumbai to promote his film, skirted the question on Trump in the smartest possible way.

When asked if he holds the same views like his industry colleague Meryl Streep who recently slammed Trump at the Golden Globes, the actor stood up and said, “I will answer that question. I am going to answer this question. On January 20th something great is going to happen in America and that would be the Return of Xander Cage!”

Interestingly, XXX would be releasing in America on January 20, the day on which Donald Trump will take oath as America’s 45th President.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Trump has been facing criticism from many Hollywood celebs ever since he defeated Hillary Clinton in the recently held US elections. Recently at the Golden Globe Award, Meryl Streep stirred a hornet’s nest when she gave a passionate speech thrashing Trump and his idiosyncrasies.

In her speech, Meryl had said, “There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

