Victoria Wood to be honoured with life-size statue in hometown

Legendary comedienne Victoria Wood, who passed away last year, is set to be honoured with a life-size bronze statue in her hometown of Bury in Manchester. Graham Ibbeson, who sculpted the Morecambe monument, will design and create the statue of Victoria, reported BBC.

“I am very pleased indeed that we have been able to obtain the services of Graham Ibbeson. It was his statue of Eric Morecambe that first inspired me to try to get something similar for my multi-talented and much-loved sister,” Victoria’s brother, Chris Foote Wood, said.

Chris Wood has raised almost £23,000 of the £30,000 needed to fund the life-size statue he wants of Victoria. He wishes the statue to of her character Bren from the hit BBC sitcom Dinnerladies. Dame Judi Dench, 82, has pledged £1,000 for the work, to be sited in Victoria’s hometown of Bury.

A source close to Wood’s estate, which also represents the interests of her two children, accused Mr Foote Wood of “firing off under his own steam” amid concern that the children had not been consulted fully over the design and choice of artist to carry it out. A family feud had been instigated which underwent a deal after a private talk in the Wood’s house. The children were said to be given more control over the project.

The council has provided the land and agreed to maintain the statue once it is erected.

Ibbeson said he was honoured and delighted to be chosen, saying, “Her unique humour was a product of ‘Northern roots’, unpretentious, accessible, and well observed. “I will try to mirror all these qualities in my sculpture by trying to capture the warmth of her character and personality, and also reflecting the nation’s affection (and indeed mine) for her unique talent.”

Victoria died from cancer in April last year aged 62.

