Ali Fazal on working with Dame Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul: I am proud to be part of such a piece at the right time

Victoria and Abdul is directed by Academy Award nominee, Stephen Frears and stars Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Hollywood legend Dame Judi Dench.

Film Victoria and Abdul, starring Dame Judi Dench and Ali Fazal is making some good buzz. After its much loved trailer came out over a month ago, now the first character poster of Ali Fazal in his regal avatar has been released. Everybody is excited to watch Ali sharing screen space with Dame Judi Dench in this period drama, as Abdul Kari.

Ali Fazal looks royal and poised in the new poster that has released today. We caught up with the actor himself and asked how it feels to shared screen space with a legendary actor like Dench in an international film of such a huge stature.

Ali said, “Consolata Boyle Consolata Boyle Consolata… and a little bit of me. And a whole lot of Universal studios – in creating the beautiful images that will carry this film to an era we all have taken from… an era that shaped humanity in many ways. I am so proud to be part of such a piece in time and at the right time. Reasons are many and they are right.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the poster, which was retweeted by Ali.

First look poster of Ali Fazal as Abdul Karim from #VictoriaAndAbdul… Stars Dame Judi Dench and Ali Fazal… Sept 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/8F4XWmACHW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2017

Victoria and Abdul is directed by Academy Award nominee, Stephen Frears, and produced by Focus Features and BBC Films. The film is based on a real life inspired book by Shrabani Basu and tells the tale of the final years of Queen Victoria in the late 1800s United Kingdom when she developed a special friendship with an Indian clerk.

The story tells the endearing tale of an unlikely bond and the rise of Abdul Karim as one of the most influential court man in the Victorian Empire. The film is all set for a release on September 15 in the UK, followed by an Indian release soon after.

