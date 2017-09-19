Victoria and Abdul actor Judi Dench in talks to join Artemis Fowl movie adaptation

Judi Dench joins Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ squad. Judi Dench joins Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ squad.

Veteran actor Judi Dench is in early negotiations to join Disney’s ‘Artemis Fowl’ movie adaptation by director Kenneth Branagh. Written by Eoin Colfer, the children’s book follows the brilliant and cunning 12-year-old eponymous criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl II, whose plot to extort gold from the secret Fairy People puts him directly in the crosshairs of some of the most dangerous creatures on earth.

Over the course of the book series, Fowl becomes an antihero rather than a full-fledged villain, often working together with the fairies to stop a slew of treacherous megalomaniacs.

Artemis Fowl is one of the best-selling books from the stable of Disney Publishing Worldwide. There are in all eight books in the feature series. However, the film will be based only on the first two installments of the book series. The popular feature book series Artemis Fowl is available in 44 languages.

Irish playwright Conor McPherson has been roped in to to pen the script, reported Variety. Disney is planning to release the film on August 9, 2019.

Harvey Weinstein and Kenneth Branagh are producing the project. Dench and Branagh most recently collaborated on ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, which Branagh also helmed and starred in opposite Dench. They also starred together in ‘The Winter’s Tale’ on the West End in 2015.

Judi Dench is known for her performance in movies like ‘A Room with a View’, ‘A Handful of Dust’, ‘Mrs. Brown’, ‘Chocolat’, ‘Iris’, ‘Mrs Henderson Presents’, ‘Notes on a Scandal’ and ‘Philomena‘. She was awarded an Oscar for the best actress in supporting role category for her role in ‘Shakespeare In Love’. Dench will next be seen in Stephen Frears’ ‘Victoria And Abdul’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App