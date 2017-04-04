Victoria and Abdul actor Ali Fazal signs with international talent agency

Ali Fazal would share the screen space with Judi Dench. Ali Fazal would share the screen space with Judi Dench.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who will be seen in the title role of Stephen Frears directorial Victoria and Abdul with veteran actor Judi Dench, has signed with a talent management firm that looks into the work of the Hollywood veteran apart from Jude Law and Daniel Day Lewis. Ali has signed with Julian Belfrage Associates, read a statement.

He said: “My question to Victoria Belfrage (managing director) was why me and what did she see in me to sign me on. She got excited of all the footage she saw of ‘Victoria and Abdul’ and I guess she saw something in me which she thought had promise. I am really excited to be signed on by Julian Belfrage Associates who manage some of the best talent out there and I am really excited for this new dimension and beginning. It’s a new market for me. I will be launching myself here and it’s all very new.”

Ali plays the role of Abdul, a close confidant of Queen Victoria, in the biographical-drama which is based on the book by the same name. The book has been written by Shrabani Basu, which explores the unlikely friendship between Queen Victoria and a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. Victoria and Abdul will release on September 22.

Ali has starred in Bollywood films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey and Happy Bhag Jayegi. He made his Hollywood foray as Safar in Furious 7. In Bollywood, Ali will next be seen in Fukrey Returns and in Tadka.

