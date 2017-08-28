Very happy to be 50 at the moment: Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman is happy to turn 50. The Big Little Lies actor Nicole Kidman is happy to turn 50.

Actor Nicole Kidman doesn’t fret about getting old. She says she is very happy to be 50 at the moment. The Big Little Lies actor, who turned 50 on June 20, opened up about her age in an interview to Australia’s Stellar magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Nicole Kidman is dripping wet and stunning in a photoshoot and interview for STELLAR Magazine’s first birthday issue.

Wearing a $4500 Alexander Perry gown, the actress gave an honest account of marriage, turning 50 and her Australian pride.

“Just joy. I’m just really going, ‘OK, this is my life’, and I’m very, very happy to be 50. I think that’s what happens with birthdays once you get to a particular age, you’re just like, ‘Yay, OK, here we go,” Nicole Kidman said.

However, she admits 49-year-old husband Keith Urban, doesn’t hold the highest awareness of the film industry.

See latest photos of Nicole Kidman:

“He has got his own career and life, so he’s actually in the midst of making music right now, he’s doing his album,” she began.

“He’s not an actor, he’s not really in the film industry so his awareness of it is not that high. I mean he says, “OK, where do we have to go? Go to another red carpet?” But occasionally he’ll go, “Oooh, I think I’m just gonna skip this one” [laughs].”

The actor also said that she celebrated her birthday with a quiet family party. She said: “I did not have a huge party. I was like, I just want to be with my family. And my sister came over with all her children, my brother-in-law, I had Keith (Urban) and my girls. We Skyped my mum because she couldn’t fly all that way, but I flew back and had a small party with her and my close, close, close friends. And that was it — simple.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App