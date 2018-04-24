Venom trailer features first full-blown look into Tom Hardy’s Venom and it is every bit worth it

Tom Hardy steals the show as Venom. Tom Hardy steals the show as Venom.

A new trailer for upcoming Sony Pictures’ film Venom just hit the internet and unlike the previous one, this trailer actually has footage of the anti-hero Venom in it. Starring Tom Hardy in the lead, Venom is going to be the first film in Sony’s Marvel Universe.

The clip opens with Hardy as the tough journalist Eddie Brock. He has a hard time dealing with the likes of Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed as he uncovers illegal exploitation of beings at the hands of a corporate entity. With a voiceover from Riz, we are then introduced to the powerful symbiote that had landed Spiderman in much trouble earlier. While the trailer does not reveal exactly how the symbiote gets attached to Brock this time, it follows Eddie trying to match up with his newly gained powers.

In a short sequence, we also witness how Brock and Venom have starkly different plans for each other. “If you are going to stay, you are only going to hurt bad people,” says a disillusioned Brock. To which Venom retorts, “The way I see it, we can hurt whoever we want.” However, the last fifteen seconds of this two-and-a-half-minute clip are the most worthwhile. The moment when Brock transforms into Venom is terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time. “We are Venom,” he proclaims.

Director Ruben Fleischer has worked on a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner and Kelly Marcel. Bankrolled by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal, Venom hits the theatres on October 5

Though Venom has been one of the most intriguing characters of Marvel comics, not much justice has been done to him in his previous cinematic appearances. He was first seen as the primary antagonist in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Topher Grace had essayed the character in the film. He was also seen in short appearances in The Amazing Spider-man series.

