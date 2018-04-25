Venom trailer: Five key takeaways

Venom will hit theatres on October 5, 2018. Venom will hit theatres on October 5, 2018.

We got the full trailer of Venom on Tuesday, and this time there was the actual glimpse at how the character is going to look. Although Venom is only a Spider-man villain-cum-antihero, there is a great anticipation about this film since Tom Hardy is playing the lead. Venom is surely a fascinating character. He is the Joker to Spider-man’s Batman and actually does have many characteristics of the Clown Prince of Crime like a devilish grin, sharp but unhinged mind and propensity for violence. But Venom has not had that much depth to develop a story on it without Spidey. Spider-man completes Venom. Still, it is happening.

The teaser that released earlier had only a blink-and-you-miss-it look at the symbiote. The symbiote is a virus/parasite that latches onto a body and creates a new being. Eddie Brock + symbiote = Venom. This time, we did not just have a good look at the symbiote, but also Tom Hardy as Venom. And god, it was worth the wait. The trailer is pretty detailed. It seems Sony learned from their mistake.

Here are five key takeaways from the trailer of Venom.

Tom Hardy is superb: Okay, that is not really a takeaway, but if you wanted to reassure yourself regarding this movie, you can look at Hardy and get totally relieved. I am not sure Tom Hardy would be a perfect Venom, since it largely depends on VFX and sound design teams, but he would be the perfect Eddie Brock. While we are at it, his Venom look is also pretty well done. It is actually frightening and comic accurate, and not childish and campy like it was in Sam Riami’s Spider-man 3.

“We are Venom”: The iconic line from the comics finally makes it to the movies. It is notable that the symbiote is not Venom. The blend of the symbiote and Eddie Brock is Venom. It is a little like Gollum’s dual personalities. Hardy refers to himself in plural “we”. He struggles in coming to terms with Venom, but at the end of the trailer he seems to have made peace with it. “We,” begins Eddie Brock, “are Venom,” finishes Venom. The trailer says, “Embrace your inner anti-hero.”

Psychological conflict: Tom Hardy’s acting skills are going to be well-utilised in this movie. Venom is an interesting character because there is a conflict in him. Eddie Brock wants the seduction of immense power Venom brings, but he also wants to remain human. The trailer does show him giving in to Venom, but we do not know for how long the conflict lasted. “If you are gonna stay, you’ll only hurt bad people,” insists Eddie Brock. “The way I see it, we could do whatever we want. Do we have a deal?” says Venom.

Riz Ahmed’s Carlton Drake and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying: Riz Ahmed, who I last saw in the brilliant HBO miniseries The Night Of, is playing the villain (if we do not consider Venom a bad guy, that is). Carlton Drake is an evil businessman and chairman of Life Foundation, a sinister organisation that is experimenting on people by fusing the symbiote with their bodies. He is accused by Eddie Brock, who is a reporter and not a photographer, of recruiting “the most vulnerable for tests that end up killing people“.

Michelle Williams is playing the female lead of the film. In the comics, she was the first She-Venom, though trailer does not drop any hint about that. She might just be a love-interest, or perhaps more, we do not know yet. Perhaps it makes more sense to have a She-Venom in the sequel. All in all, the supporting cast of Venom does look good.

Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: We do not yet know if Venom film is a part of MCU. Sony has hinted that they are creating a whole new film universe populated by the characters from Spider-man world since it is only the Spidey family Sony owns the right of. Marvel and Sony did collaborate for Spider-man: Homecoming, but nothing is carved in stone as to what may happen. Venom may or may not be a part of MCU. It may not even relate to Tom Holland’s Spider-man, which would be weird. It is hard to imagine Venom without Spider-man.

