First Venom teaser shows Tom Hardy’s transformation into the anti-hero

Sony’s Venom has got its first teaser trailer, and while it does not have any shot of Spider-man’s anti-hero, it does show Tom Hardy going through a rough phase in a hospital, which indicated a painful transformation into the character. Venom is one of the most fascinating characters in comics, and although it has gotten its live-action version before in Sam Raimi’s film, it was not received well. This time it would seem that Sony means business and that is why we have an A-lister (and a great actor to boot) donning the role.

The lore says that Spider-man got a parasitic creature called symbiote stuck to his body. While it gave him enhanced strength, it also made him aggressive. The power it gave was seductive, but Spidey, being the noble web-slinger he is, decided to get rid of it. The symbiote was not done, though. It stuck to Eddie Brock, a rival of Spider-man’s alter-ego Peter Parker, and the former becomes Venom. Since we do not know if Venom is set in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-man, we have no idea how Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock will get his symbiote.

While the teaser does not show any Venom, we get a fleeting glimpse of the dreaded symbiote. In fact, if you forget what you know of the character Venom, you could be forgiven to mistake the teaser as that of a sci-fi movie. The film also appears to be dark toned and a far cry from the bright colours and light tone of Spider-man: Homecoming. Venom, the character, is capable of some really dark humour, but we will not know the character will be written until we have seen him in action. The final shot does show a glimpse of the character that segues into the logo of the film, but that is hardly enough. This teaser is all about the painful and traumatic transformation of Eddie Brock into Venom that Sam Raimi’s film completely skipped.

Venom releases October 5, 2018.

