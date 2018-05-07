Upcoming superhero movies: Deadpool 2, Aquaman and more

Here are the top upcoming superhero movies you need to watch. Here are the top upcoming superhero movies you need to watch.

The incredible success of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is proof (if proof is still needed) that superhero movies have a huge appeal among moviegoers. They also have existing fanbase among Marvel and DC comic-book readers who are perpetually excited to see their beloved superheroes (or supervillains) come alive on the big screen. This year has seen two superhero movies, both from Marvel, and these films have broken several box office records. Interestingly, Black Panther is still in theatres and Infinity War will likely last until fall.

What does that tell us? It tells us that superhero movies are here to stay. Avengers fatigue is not going to set anytime soon as James Cameron believes. Marvel’s success prompted other studios to build their own universes and DC has done that with mixed success. X-Men too is getting its mojo back with Deadpool and a corker of a film in the form of Logan. But even critically panned superhero films have been commercially successful with a few exceptions. If you are a fan of the genre like me, here are the top upcoming superhero movies you need to watch.

Deadpool 2: The Merc with a mouth is back, and we can expect more fun (and gore) in the sequel. Ryan Reynolds reprises the role and his job is to save a mutant kid from the time-travelling cybernetic soldier, Cable (Josh Brolin). The movie is out on May 18.

Incredibles 2: It has taken 14 years for The Incredibles’ sequel but in 2018 the long wait will pay dividends. Brad Bird returns to direct the film and it is out on June 15.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: This film has become significant since everybody thinks it is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War. It is likely not since there was nothing to suggest in the trailer that half of the universe’s population had vanished. The sequel to 2015’s widely-praised hit Ant-Man, Paul Rudd returns to play the role again after his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Evangeline Lily plays the titular Wasp. It would release on July 6.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies: Much loved DC animated series Teen Titans is getting a big screen adaptation and it cannot come soon enough. The trailer is hilarious and self-referential like The Lego Batman movie. The cast has names like Kristen Bell and Will Arnett and the film will be out on July 27.

Venom: People had their misgivings when they heard that there was going to be a Venom movie. Since he is basically a Spider-Man villain/ anti-hero, people wondered whether this character can carry a film. But the trailer satisfied everybody, and the look of Venom is simply comic-perfect. An A-Lister like Tom Hardy is headlining the movie so there are a lot of expectations. Venom will release on October 5.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: We now have a new, younger and black Spider-man called Miles Morales and the first animated film on the character looks gorgeous. The title and the trailer suggest there are multiple Spider-men in the film. Into the Spider-Verse releases on December 14.

Aquaman: One of the things that were praised about DC’s most-recent debacle Justice League was Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s Atlantean amphibious warrior. Aquaman of comics has been a butt of jokes but Momoa has made him likable. The character is getting his own standalone film later this year, and it is helmed by James Wan who is otherwise known for his horror films like The Conjuring franchise. There is no trailer yet, but expectations are high due to its cast and crew (read director). Aquaman releases on December 21.

