Upcoming superhero movies: Avengers Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and Aquaman in the list

This is the era of superhero movies. Filmmakers know they are lucrative and are releasing several movies every year to earn profits. The thing with super-powered guys bashing bad guys is in most cases there is already an extensive fan base of them in the comics by DC, Marvel and others. These fans are generally excited to see their beloved heroes (or villains) on the big screen. 2018 will witness a slew of superhero movies that promise to be really exciting. Here is the entire list, chronologically arranged.

Black Panther: The first black superhero in history is getting his own movie and Chadwick Boseman reprises the role from Captain America: Civil War. He is joined by Michael B Jodan’s villain Killmonger who wants to bring him down. Black Panther releases on February 16.

Avengers: Infinity War: Easily the most awaited superhero film of the year, Infinity War has been called the beginning of the end since it is the first chapter in Thanos’ war against the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and so on. Infinity War is out on April 27.

Deadpool 2: The Merc with a mouth is back, and we can expect more fun (and gore) in the sequel. Ryan Reynolds reprises the role and the movie is out on June 1.

Incredibles 2: It has taken 14 years for The Incredibles’ sequel but in 2018 the long wait will pay dividends. Brad Bird returns to direct the film and it is out on June 15.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: The sequel to 2015’s widely-praised hit Ant-Man, Paul Rudd returns to play the role again after his appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Evangeline Lily plays the titular Wasp. It would release on July 6.

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies: Much loved DC animated series Teen Titans is getting a big screen adaptation and it cannot come soon enough. The cast has names like Kristen Bell and Will Arnett and the film will be out on July 27.

Venom: Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock who becomes the beloved comic book character Venom, who is alternatively a hero and villain of Spider-man. It is not known what this film will be all about. Will Venom fight crime? We do not know since he is an unpredictable character and is not really known or his vigilantism. Venom will release on October 5.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix: The Thirteenth installment in the X-Men series, Dark Phoenix is set a decade after the events in X-Men: Apocalypse. Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones plays Dark Phoenix (the one with the fiery red hair) who this film is all about. Dark Phoenix will be out on November 2.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: We have a new, younger and black Spider-man now, called Miles Morales and the first animated film on the character looks gorgeous. The title and the trailer suggest there are multiple Spider-men in the film. Into the Spider-Verse releases on December 14.

Aquaman: One of the few things that were praises about DC’s most-recent debacle Justice League was Aquaman, Jason Momoa’s Atlantean warrior. The character is getting his own standalone film later next year, and it is helmed by James Wan who is otherwise known for his horror films like The Conjuring franchise. Aquaman releases on December 21.

