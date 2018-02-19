Upcoming Star Wars movies: Solo A Star Wars Story, Star Wars 9, and more

There is a galore of Star Wars movies in offing. There is a galore of Star Wars movies in offing.

Star Wars is no longer just a film series. We may love the Skywalkers, but the story and the franchise are much bigger than them, even though our love-affair with the galaxy far, far away did begin with Luke Skywalker. After Disney bought the franchise, the studio has considerably extended the franchise and tried to explore hitherto uncharted corners of the galaxy.

Now we have the tale of the Skywalkers, which has three trilogies, the final film of which we will see in 2019. These are usually considered the Star Wars films, although there are many films that are not related. Currently, only one film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has been released that does not directly relate to the main story. Solo: A Star Wars story is the second anthology film we will see on May 25 this year. Then there is a third anthology movie in development. Depending on which rumour you choose to believe, it would be Obi-Wan Kenobi film, a Yoda film, or something else entirely.

This does not end here. There are many more Star Wars movies in development. Disney really wants to milk this franchise. There is one trilogy that would be helmed by Rian Johnson (director of The Last Jedi) and an another that would be helmed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Phew. Hard to keep track, huh? Here is the entire list.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A Han Solo film, which would recount the life and times of Han Solo before he met Luke Skywalker. Han Solo is one of the most famous characters in popular culture, and for good reason. He, his co-pilot Chewbacca and their starship freighter Millennium Falcon are so iconic that a movie on them had to be made. Alden Ehrenreich stars as the titular character and the film also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover. It would release on May 25 this year.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Being directed by JJ Abrams, Episode IX will conclude the story of Rey and probably the entire Skywalker saga that began with 1977’s original Star Wars (The New Hope). Due to polarised reaction to The Last Jedi, Disney and Lucasfilm would want to play safe with this one. Probably. If we know one thing about Disney, they are not afraid to take risks. Star Wars: Episode IX will release on December 20, 2019.

Star Wars standalone film 3

The beauty of Star Wars is that there is a lot to explore. It is a galaxy and a galaxy potentially has billions of inhabitable planets. This means as many races, cultures, peoples, species and so on. This standalone film might be anything, but rumours say it would be on an iconic character like Yoda or Obi-Wan Kenobi. There is no release date yet, but the film, which would be the third standalone Star Wars film, should release in 2020.

Star Wars trilogy 4

Rian Johnson’s work with The Last Jedi may have disappointed some fans, but it seems the honchos at Disney loved him so much that he is given an entire trilogy to helm. We do not know anything about this trilogy, apart from the fact that it is confirmed and would feature a new bunch of characters who live in a new corner of the galaxy.

Star Wars trilogy 5

Okay. This is the latest one. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will helm this. Disney must really have been impressed their work with Game of Thrones, and really, it was not easy to adapt those thick tomes by George RR Martin, who himself thought they would be unadaptable. But here we are. We know nothing about this trilogy, but expect it to be vastly different from anything we have ever seen in Star Wars. We may also expect Star Wars being given an adult treatment if Game of Thrones is anything to judge by.

