Unsane trailer: Claire Foy exercises her acting chops for Steven Soderbergh’s psychological drama

Steven Soderbergh had announced his retirement from filmmaking in 2013 but he came back to the movies last year with car-racing comedy Logan Lucky and murder mystery Mosaic. For 2018, Steven has some different plans altogether. The trailer for his latest movie Unsane has been released by the makers and it is a psychotic tale of a woman who thinks she is being stalked.

It stars The Crown’s Claire Foy in the lead. And though the actress has already won a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the show, she is yet to prove her mettle in full-blown feature film. And it looks like Unsane will do just that for her. Another interesting fact that has caught our attention about this horror flick is that Soderbergh has shot it completely on an iPhone. He even declares the device as the future of filmmaking during interviews. While we are yet to see the film, the shots in the trailer look no less than the ones in the usual feature films. They do appear a little grainy but that could also be doing with the fact that it is the kind of mood that Soderbergh wants to set in the film.

Unsane’s trailer also sets up the premise for this claustrophobic thriller. Foy who plays a victim of stalking by a man named David, is unable to decide whether she is imagining the things that she is seeing. And when she visits an institution to take help, she is dogged down by the system even more, to the point that we begin questioning her sanity altogether.

Unsane will make for a gripping watch if executed well. With confusing perspectives and a twisted narrative, Unsane asks questions about how we perceive reality and the system that is supposed to take care of us. It hits the theaters on March 23.

