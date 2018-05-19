Scandinavian film Border wins the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes 2018

Cannes Film Festival 2018 will conclude on May 19. Cannes Film Festival 2018 will conclude on May 19.

A Scandinavian movie about a relationship between two outsiders that Variety said was “destined to be a cult classic”, won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes on Friday. Directed by Iranian-born Ali Abbasi and co-written by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the author of Swedish vampire movie Let the Right One In, Border entertained and baffled audiences at the festival, which closes on May 19.

Abbasi, who was not present at the ceremony, received some attention for his 2016 debut, the Berlinale-premiered art-horror exercise Shelley, Border marks a clear breakout for the 37-year-old writer-director. The Best Director prize on the other hand, went to an auteur with established Cannes credentials, Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa, who opened the Un Certain Regard section with his fevered, surreal war study Donbass, reports Vareity.

Border is the story of Tina, a strange-looking Swedish customs officer who finds herself drawn to a similarly odd man, Vore, and discovers an uncomfortable truth about her own identity. Variety critic Alissa Simon called it an “exciting, intelligent mix of romance, Nordic noir, social realism and supernatural horror that defies and subverts genre conventions”.

Lead actress Eva Melander said: “It’s a very unpredictable story and people watching it are really touched by it. They go out from the cinema and they kind of forget their mobile phone and wonder: ‘What’s this and what did I just see?'”

Un Certain Regard is the second-tier competition at Cannes, which closes on Saturday with the award of the Palme d’Or and other prizes for the films in the main selection.

Among the other Un Certain Regard winners were Belgian actor Victor Polster won Best Performance for his role in the film titled Girl.

Girl is a film about a transgender teenage girl’s quest to become a professional ballerina. It won the Queer Palme award on Friday, selected as the best from a bumper field of movies with an LGBT theme playing at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nandita Das’ Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the same category at Cannes Film Festival 2018.

