Un-American for Donald Trump not to protect gay rights: Ian McKellen

Ian Mc Kellan who prides himself as an outspoken homosexual and activist calls Donald Trump Un-American for not standing up for LGBTQ rights. Ian Mc Kellan who prides himself as an outspoken homosexual and activist calls Donald Trump Un-American for not standing up for LGBTQ rights.

Veteran actor Ian McKellen said it is “un-American” of US President Donald Trump to not stand up in support of the LGBTQ community and he is sending out a wrong message as an important global public figure. The 78-year-old actor, who prides himself as an outspoken homosexual and activist, said the Trump should know that the movement for gay rights started in his own hometown, reported Variety.

“… It’s appalling and quite unnecessary and very un- American. The gay rights movement began in America. It began in San Francisco, it began in Stonewall, the city where Donald Trump was born and thrived,” McKellen said in a video interview at Cannes Lions, 64th International Festival of Creativity. The X-Men star said Trump needs to work on his communication skills.

“I can’t follow Mr Trump. I don’t always understand what he says and when I do, I have to admit later that I got it wrong because he changed his mind or changed his mind about what he said. He’s a very bad communicator, at least to me. Get more straightforward, Donald. And then we can take you seriously,” he said.

The actor had visited India last year, to promote the British Film Institute’s Shakespeare on Film—a global programme in honour of playwright’s 400th death anniversary. His itinerary had included an on-stage chat with Aamir Khan, in which he spoke about Shakespeare and his own commitment to LGBT rights.

Ian McKellen is also popular for his role in the film adaptation of JRR Tolkein’s The Lord Of The Rings franchise. He essayed the role of Gandalf. He was last seen in Walt Disney’s popular princess movie, Beauty and The Beast, starring Emma Watson in lead role. He had played the role of Cogsworth.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd