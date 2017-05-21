Uday Chopra lead YRF to produce a film on Ingrid Bergman starring Hollywood star Jessica Chastain, Bollywood sends its wishes

YRF CEO Uday Chopra said that Jessica Chastain was the perfect casting. YRF CEO Uday Chopra said that Jessica Chastain was the perfect casting.

It’s been a while that Yash Raj Films (YRF) tasted success keeping in view its last two box office duds – Befikre and Meri Pyaari Bindu. India’s most reputed banner that churned out some of Hindi cinema’s best romantic films is struggling to gain a foothold in the market. But that’s not stopping it from going international. YRF Entertainment, the banner’s Hollywood arm has joined hands with Freckle Films to produce a movie titled Seducing Ingrid Bergman. The film is reportedly based on the romance between Casablanca actor Ingrid Bergman and war photographer Robert Capa that began in Paris immediately following World War II. Two-time Academy Award nominee and Cannes Jury member Jessica Chastain who is also the founder-president of Freckle Films has been signed to play the lead role.

As per a report in Deadline, YRF CEO Uday Chopra said that Jessica was the perfect casting. “Jessica is the perfect actress to star in Seducing Ingrid Bergman. Jessica is no stranger to portraying strong, intelligent women and this role deserves an actress of her immeasurable talent. We also feel that she will bring a unique perspective as a producer,” Uday was quoted in the report.

Uday had tweeted about the film with the caption, “Looking forward to work with @jes_chastain.” This was followed by several Bollywood A-listers dropping in their congratulatory messages and wishes for Uday and YRF’s latest venture. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Riteish Deshmukh and Kunal Kohli are some of those who cheered for Uday.

Seducing Ingrid Bergman is based on the book of the same name by Chris Greenhalgh which was optioned by YRF Entertainment. A director is yet to be locked for the movie, read a statement.

