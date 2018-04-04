Tye Sheridan on Ready Player One: Every day was a new challenge

Tye Sheridan plays Wade Watts in Ready Player One. Tye Sheridan plays Wade Watts in Ready Player One.

Actor Tye Sheridan loved working with filmmaker Steven Spielberg on Ready Player One, but says “every day was a new challenge”. The 21-year-old actor stars as the lead role Wade Watts in the film, which is based on the book by the same name by Ernest Cline. Sheridan said he “grew a lot” as a person and actor while shooting the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Collider magazine, “I was so excited to go to work and I was so excited to work with our crew and the rest of our cast, and work alongside Steven and ask him questions. Every day was a new challenge, and with challenges, you learn and you grow. On this movie, I grew a lot, as an actor and as a person, and I grew a lot with my knowledge of filmmaking, in general. This movie gave me so much, and in return, I hope it gives everyone else as much as it did for me.”

While several actors find it difficult to watch their animated avatars on screen, Tye Sheridan

finds it cool and super exciting. Talking to Collider about the same, the actor said, “Since I was a kid, I’ve always been obsessed with animation. Animation is really one of the only genres, where I feel like I can watch a movie and think about it, mindlessly, or not watch it as someone who works in film. I can watch it, objectively. This film has that element. As an actor, I always wondered what it would be like to watch an animated character with your voice behind it, and see if it seems seamless or if it seems like your voice is isolated from the animation. With this, the first time watching it, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s interesting.’ It took me a second, and then I just completely forgot that this character was animated and it was my voice. It was much easier for me to watch it, objectively, because it has elements of me, but he doesn’t look like me. That was very cool, and super exciting.”

