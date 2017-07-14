Twitterati might want Priyanka Chopra and Dev Patel to star in Aladdin, but Guy Ritchie has a different idea

Speculations are rife that Siddharth Gupta is being considered to play the lead role in Disney live action movie Aladdin. Speculations are rife that Siddharth Gupta is being considered to play the lead role in Disney live action movie Aladdin.

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie who will be helming Disney’s live action film, Aladdin has finalised the lead actor for the film. And no – neither is it Dev Patel or Hrithik Roshan – Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi actor Siddharth Gupta will be playing Aladdin. Recently, Twitterati had suggested that Guy Ritchie consider Priyanka Chopra and Dev Patel or Hrithik Roshan for the lead roles, but the director apparently wanted fresh faces. Actor Will Smith, who played the role of Deadshot in DC’s Suicide Squad is confirmed to play the role of the genie in the film.

A report in HT states that Siddharth Gupta has been finalised by the director after almost a month after their search for the actor began. A source was quoted in the same report as saying, “The makers were desperate to find an Indian actor who was not only a fresh face but also fits the role of an adventurous boy. Siddharth is perfect for it, and has already signed the Non Disclosure agreement with the Film’s makers.”

The female lead, however, has not been finalised. Two actors, Sasha Agha and Tara Sutaria have auditioned for the role and it is unclear who will bag the role. The same source added, “Both the actresses gave the audition, and have been shortlisted from hundreds of candidates.” Sasha, for one has worked in a couple of Bollywood films such as Aurangzeb and Desi Kattey.

So far though, there has been no confirmation from the filmmakers as to the cast of their live action film, except for Will Smith’s part.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd