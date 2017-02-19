Twin Peaks actor Warren Frost dead at 91

Warren Frost’s son, Mark, has confirmed the actor’s death. Warren Frost’s son, Mark, has confirmed the actor’s death.

Warren Frost, best known for playing the dependable town physician Will “Doc” Hayward on Twin Peaks, has passed away. He was 91. Frost’s son, Mark, has confirmed the actor’s death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor died Friday morning at his home in Middlebury, Vermont after a lengthy illness.

“We’re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad. From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career onstage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others,” Mark said.

“We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did,” he added. Frost primarily worked in theatre, but often appeared in film and television during his long career. Some of the highlights from his acting career included his roles in “Matlock”, “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Seinfeld”, where he played Mr Ross – the father of George Costanza’s fiancee Susan– in several episodes.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Frost was popularly known for his performance on “Twin Peaks”, which was co-created by his son Mark, originally aired for two seasons from 1990-91.

His Doc Hayward was on the scene soon after the dead body (wrapped in plastic) of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) was discovered on “Twin Peaks”. He appeared on 30 episodes of the show and will be seen on the now-shooting, highly anticipated revival at Showtime that premieres in May.

He is survived by two sons Mark and Scott, a novelist and photographer who also has written for “Twin Peaks” and his daughter, actress Lindsay Frost, whose credits include TV’s “Crossing Jordan” and the 2002 horror film “The Ring”.