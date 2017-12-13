TV Academy changes rules for 2018 Emmy Awards

TV Academy changed rules for 2018 Emmy Awards TV Academy changed rules for 2018 Emmy Awards

Ahead of the 2018 Emmys, the Television Academy in the US has announced a few rule changes, including some changes in a few key categories.

Variety Special and Special Class categories have been restructured into Variety Special (Live) — which would include award shows — and Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) — which would include pre-taped specials, reported Variety.com.

The category for costumes for a period/fantasy series has been split into two categories: period costumes and fantasy/sci-fi costumes. The award for direction for non-fiction programming has been split as well, into directing for a documentary/nonfiction program and directing for a reality program.

The sound editing award for a series has been divided as well, separating sound editing for a half-hour series (comedy/drama/animation) and sound editing for a one-hour series.

The complete list of rules for the Emmy Awards will be available at the Academy’s official website in 2018.

The Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The show will air live on NBC at 8pmET/5pmPT. The host of the show is yet to be announced.

For the 2017 edition, the show was hosted by Stephen Colbert. Emmy Awards are seen as the Oscars for the television world. These coveted awards are keenly awaited by the industry folk and the fans as they aim to applaud the best and the most promising talent in the world of television. The 2018 edition will be the 80th Primetime Emmy Awards as chosen by as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

