Top LGBTQ movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

For most of us, love means a romantic bond between a boy or man and girl or woman. People are rigid in this definition, even those who do not consider themselves homophobic. Due to archaic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, queers in India live a life of persecution. But love is limitless. It does not limit itself to sexual orientation, age, gender or sex. Here are five movies that demonstrate exactly this holistic definition of love.

Moonlight: Let’s start with the best. Moonlight was a staggering achievement. It portrayed the confusion of a young man discovering his sexuality and coming to terms with the societal persecution to his sexual orientation perfectly.

Brokeback Mountain: Before Heath Ledger was the psychotic criminal mastermind Joker in The Dark Knight, he was a handsome sheepherder in Brokeback Mountain. When people talk about films based on gay love stories, Brokeback Mountain is often the first answer that comes to their mind, and for good reason.

Aligarh: Indian film industry does not see too many queer films and most of whatever it sees are actually jocular at the expense of the queers. But once in a while, an Aligarh hits theaters, and changes everything. The film, directed with a genuine sympathy by Hansal Mehta, features Manoj Bajpayee as a gentle, soft-spoken professor in an Aligarh university. He is a great man, but faces discrimination on account of him being gay. Rajkummar Rao plays an enthusiastic journalist searching for a human-interest story, and finds much more than that.

Carol: Cate Blanchett is a phenomenal actor, and I think Carol is one of her best performances. Rooney Mara, also very good, plays her love-interest. Carol is also a great looking film that beautifully depicts the New York of mid 20th century.

Call Me by Your Name: This film is based on the relationship between a gay couple, but it never tries to be preachy and tell its viewers how homosexuality is normal or some other guff. Instead, it tells a beautiful, pure love story between two males. Timothée Chalamet is the next big thing.

