Top Gun sequel: Tom Cruise set to return as ‘Maverick’, reveals the film’s title

Tom Cruise said that the sequel will be called Top Gun: Maverick. (Source: AP) Tom Cruise said that the sequel will be called Top Gun: Maverick. (Source: AP)

It has been 30 years since Tom Cruise set our hearts racing when he starred as a cocky Navy pilot in 1986 film Top Gun. His character Maverick was charming, confident and essentially everything that’s characteristic of Tom Cruise. The star who is currently on a promotional spree of his upcoming film The Mummy, revealed that there indeed will be a sequel to this classic film. However, the actor announced it unceremoniously during an interview with TV show Access Hollywood on Friday. Tom said that the sequel will be called Top Gun: Maverick.

“We’re going to have the same tone we did in the first one. Stylistically, it’s going to be the same. We’re going to have the same score.. aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one – it’s going to be in the same vein as the first one, but a progression from average,” a smiling Tom told Access Hollywood.

Thank you to everyone who came out to The Mummy’s premiere in Australia. It’s so great to be back. pic.twitter.com/jgEMp6EHZ2 — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 22, 2017

The actor also said that you don’t need a number for a sequel. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number,” Tom said. The original 1986 film saw Tom as a hotshot Navy pilot who gets an admission to Top Gun Naval Flying School and has some experiences that will change him as an individual. The movie that made Tom a household name in America also saw him getting romantically involved with his flight instructor played by Kelly McGillis. Directed by Tony Scott, the original starred Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt, and Michael Ironside. It was the highest-grossing movie of that year and gained worldwide fame for its visual style and stunning performances by lead actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd