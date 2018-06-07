Top Gun Maverick: Val Kimer to reprise his role as pilot Iceman

Top Gun Maverick will also star Tom Cruise. Top Gun Maverick will also star Tom Cruise.

Actor Val Kimer is all set to reprise his role of fighter pilot Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit 1986 action drama. The 58-year-old actor will join Tom Cruise in the sequel which recently started production, reported The Wrap. The original film, directed by Tony Scott, featured Cruise as a young naval aviator Pete Maverick Mitchell aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. It also starred Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt in pivotal roles.

Kilmer had previously hinted in a Facebook post that he was offered a chance to star in the sequel. However, Kilmer later updated his Facebook post, saying he “jumped the topgun” in making the announcement.

“This is a long way off so calm down. This has been talked about for a long long time and being offered a role is very different from doing a role. I jumped the gun with my post. I jumped the topgun… An innocent mistake. It was just such a wonderful phone call with my agent…” Kilmer had said.

Earlier, Tom Cruise shared a picture from the first day of the shoot which has him gazing at a fighter plane with the text ‘Feel The Need’ embedded on it.

As per reports, the Top Gun sequel will be set in modern times and features fighter pilots including Tom’s character grappling with drone tech that is making their old style of flying obsolete. The actor will be reprising his iconic character of Pete Maverick Mitchell.

The sequel, being directed by Oblivion helmer Joseph Kosinski, will explore Maverick’s time in the modern military, as he tries to adjust to the world of drones and modern tech.

The film is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Films and David Ellison for Skydance, and is expected to release in July next year.

The original Top Gun had cemented Tom Cruise’s career making him a global star.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theatres on July 12 next year.

With inputs of PTI

