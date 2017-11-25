Top 20 divisive films according to critics

These are the most divisive films. These are the most divisive films.

There are many films that split audiences quite literally. Recent example being Darren Aronofsky’s controversial mother!, the Jennifer Lawrence-starring psychological horror that saw some critics awarded five-stars and others just one.

According to the Independent, Gizmodo, a tech website has taken data from using reviews aggregator Metacritic to scientifically work out the world’s most critically divisive films. The research has taken date from 9516 films, gathering details from 190,000 reviews by at least 842 named critics.

And the winner is..

Lars von Trier’s Melancholia topped the list, and the list included movies like The Neon Demon and mother! lingering around the top. Trier’s one more film, Nymphomaniac Volume, 1 is also on the list, at 17th position.

Cult hits Sin City and The Hateful Eight also make the top ten, though perhaps more surprisingly Christopher Nolan’s Inception comes in at number 5.

Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises also scores surprisingly high for divisiveness, it’s number 39 on the top 50 list, while Star Wars episode III: Revenge of the Sith clocked in at number 27.

Here are the top 20 most-divisive movies, according to critics:

1. Melancholia

2. The Counselor

3. Sin City

4. The Neon Demon

5. Inception

6. The Hateful Eight

7. 21 Grams

8. Youth

9. Under the Skin

10. Somewhere

11. The Wolf of Wall Street

12. The Passion of Christ

13. Savages

14. To the Wonder

15. I Heart Huckabees

16. Spring Breakers

17. Nymphomaniac Volume 1

18. mother!

19. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

20. A Million Ways to Die the West

