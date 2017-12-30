Top 10 highest grossing Hollywood films of 2017

These ten films were the saving grace of what turned out to be a disappointing year These ten films were the saving grace of what turned out to be a disappointing year

As far as box office performance goes, 2017 was pretty dismal for Hollywood. There were a few colossal disasters, and even some critically successful films did not do well. And that is when this year saw the release of some much-awaited films that had been years in development.

These ten films below were the saving grace of what turned out to be a disappointing year. Big studios like Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures continue to dominate the box office with their better production, promotion and distribution capabilities. All figures are worldwide and taken from boxofficemojo.com

10. Logan: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Logan was a broken, cynical, and bitter man, no longer young. He is accompanied by Sir Patrick Stewart’s sick Professor X. With great performances and a thoughtful story-telling, Logan became one of the best superhero movies ever made. Logan earned 616.8 million dollars.

9. It: Stephen King’s famous horror novel already had a miniseries adaptation, but it was more campy than scary. Enter Andrés Muschietti’s It, the novel got a worthy adaptation that is loyal to the source material while also breaking new ground. It earned 694.2 million dollars.

8. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: Critically panned, the latest iteration of the series nevertheless went on to earn 794.8 million dollars thanks to the lasting appeal of Johnny Depp’s iconic Jack Sparrow.

7. Wonder Woman: DC’s Extended Universe got its first real success in the form of Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot as the titular heroine and really the first uplifting DC superhero since Christian Bale’s Batman. Wonder Woman earned 821.8 million dollars

6. Thor: Ragnarok: The film that gave Thor his sense of humour, even if his hammer Mjolnir was taken away. Taika Watiti brought his own unique brand of humour (as seen in movies like Hunt for the Wilderopeople) into the film, along with great cast and Thor Ragnarok was deemed a success even before its release. This film earned 833.2 million dollars.

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2: The sequel to James Gunn’s groundbreaking Guardians of the Galaxy, this film was even funnier and brought in a great villain. It earned 863.6 million dollars.

4. Spider-man: Homecoming: A younger, fresher and more compelling hero, Homecoming’s Peter Parker may have enemies like the Vulture, but he also had girlfriend troubles. This Spider-man faced everyday problems just like we all did when we were teenagers. Spider-man: Homecoming earned 880.2 million dollars.

3. Despicable Me 3: The third film in Despicable franchise, even after middling reviews, brought home an incredible 1.03 billion dollars.

2. The Fate of the Furious: The eight installment in the long-running The Fast and the Furious franchise had the highest opening of all time, earning 532 million dollars. By the end of its run, the makers of this film had 1.23 billion in their pockets.

1. Beauty and the Beast: This live-action remake of the Disney animation classic was a smashing box-office success, even though it received criticism for being too similar to the original. It earned 1.26 billion dollars.

