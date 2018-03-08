Tommy Wiseau announces Scary Love

Tommy Wiseau plays the lead role of a bounty hunter in the film set in a bleak Los Angeles. Tommy Wiseau plays the lead role of a bounty hunter in the film set in a bleak Los Angeles.

The Room star Tommy Wiseau has announced a new project titled Scary Love. The 62-year-old actor-director said the film has already been shot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wiseau plays the lead role of a bounty hunter in search of his long-lost love in the movie set in a bleak Los Angeles. The film has been directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford.

Scary Love is described as “a science fiction tale told in the style of classic B-movies and outfitted with practical special effects, laser beams and lunatic ideas which are guaranteed to make it the next big midnight movie hit.”

Details on its release date are currently under wraps. Wiseau is known for making The Room (2003), which is referred to as ‘Citizen Kane of bad movies’. He also starred in “Best F(r)iends” with Greg Sestero, who wrote the book on which James Franco-directed “The Disaster Artist” was based and also appeared in The Room.

The movie, which follows a man (Sestero) who meets a lonely mortician (Wiseau) and embarks on a wild journey, will be released in two parts: Volume One on March 30 and April 2, and Volume Two on June 1 and June 4.

Wiseau was immortalised on the big screen by Franco who played Wiseau in award-winning The Disaster Artist.

The duo also recently had the first-ever wide release for The Room, which hit 600 theaters on Jan. 10. The film continues to have special screenings all over the U.S. this week.

