Tom Holland visits children’s hospital as Spider-Man

Actor Tom Holland surprised children at an Atlanta hospital dressed up as Spider-Man. Actor Tom Holland surprised children at an Atlanta hospital dressed up as Spider-Man.

Actor Tom Holland surprised children at an Atlanta hospital dressed up as Spider-Man.

The 20-year-old actor, who will reprise his role as the Marvel superhero in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, was inspired after he surprised ailing youngsters at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, reported Female First.

Alongside a picture of himself meeting a patient, he wrote on Instagram, “Meeting you all today was such a wonderful experience and you’re all such little inspirations. We’re proud of you and we love and we hope to be back soon and thank you for having us Egleston Children’s hospital. (sic)”

Holland was joined by his co-star Jacob Batalon, who portrays Ned Leeds in the forthcoming movie, who was also thrilled to put a smile on the children’s faces.

Sharing a photo of Holland cradling a baby, he wrote, “It was amazing to meet the kids today. They inspire us and their smiles are brighter than the sun. We love you (sic).”

Holland follows in the footsteps of fellow actor Johnny Depp, who is known to turn up unannounced at hospitals dressed as his “Pirates of the Caribbean” alter-ego, Captain Jack Sparrow.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App