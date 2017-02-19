Tom Holland just burnt a Marvel script and we skipped a heartbeat. Was that Avengers: Infinity War copy?

Tom Holland, Marvel Universe’s Spider-Man recently torched his script from the studios. Tom Holland, Marvel Universe’s Spider-Man recently torched his script from the studios.

Tom Holland aka Spider-Man is the latest one to get ‘hired’ in the Marvel Cinematic World. Apart from making his exciting debut in Captain America: Civil War, he is set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movies too. He left the Marvel fanatics impressed with the smoothness through which he got into the shoes of the superhero. It was the rapport between Iron Man and his new intern ‘Spidey’ that lightened one of the tensest moments of the film at the big fight between team Cap and team Iron Man.

This young lad has now put his script from the Marvel Studios (which could probably be that of Infinity Wars) on fire! Yes, you read that right. In fact, the actor himself posted the video on Instagram as he watched the script burn to ashes. No, he is not backing out of the projects, neither is he mad at the Marvel Studios. Tom was just being a responsible actor.

In the video, he asks his Instagram followers, “You know how Marvel likes to keep everything a secret right? So to all the producers who are really freaking out, because I forgot to hand in my script. Here is evidence that I am destroying the script.” And then, you can see him put the script inside the compact fireplace. He says, “Job done” after it’s done and our heart just skipped a beat thinking of everything that we could have come to know with that piece of paper. All of that is just gone.

The title of the video reads, “Rule number one, hand in your script 😂”

The actor was seen hard at work in the behind-the-scenes video of the Infinity Wars movie with Robert Downey Jr, who plays the role of Iron Man. He is expected to be seen on the silver screen with Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first standalone film at the Marvel Studies, which is expected to hit the theaters on July 7 this year.

