Tom Holland confirms Spiderman appearance in Avengers: Infinity War

Actor Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man will make an appearance in the third installment of The Avengers film franchise. The “Wolf Hall” actor said that Spider-Man would join The Avengers to fight against Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”, reported Ace Showbiz.

A Tom Holland Twitter fan page posted scans of his interview with an Italian magazine, L’uomo Voguealong with a rough translation of parts where the “In the Heart of the Sea” actor confirmed his appearance.

Holland said that it was Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr who convinced Marvel that he’s the right person to join Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other superheroes that have been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War include Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy,

Hawkeye, Hulk, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Thor, Vision, Winter Soldier and Wong.

Actor Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, is in early talks for a key role in Avengers: Infinity War.

The 47-year-old star is expected to appear in both the next two “Avengers” films, including “Infinity War” and a yet-untitled sequel back-to-back, reported Variety. According to a source, production on the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” has recently wrapped and the remaining schedule for the show has moved from a summer shoot to a fall shoot so, Dinklage might shoot for the film sometime in early

summer.

The plot details of Dinklage’s character is yet to be disclosed at this time. He is one of the few new cast members to be added to the franchise. Previous stars like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are on board to return.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Infinity War” is set for a May 4, 2018 release in the US.