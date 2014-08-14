Tom Hiddleston to star in ‘Ben-Hur’ remake?

Presents Latest News

'The Avengers' star Tom Hiddleston will reportedly star in the remake of the 1959 film 'Ben-Hur'.

‘The Avengers’ star Tom Hiddleston will reportedly star in the remake of the 1959 film ‘Ben-Hur’.

The 33-year-old actor is the top choice of the producers for the role of Judah Ben-Hur, reported Deadline.

MGM, Paramount and Timur Bekmambetov have already set the untitled film’s release date as February 26, 2016.

The original film, also produced by MGM, was adaptation of the 1880 Lew Wallace best-selling novel ‘Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ’.

The novel is about the adventures of Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince and merchant in Jerusalem at the beginning of the 1st century.

