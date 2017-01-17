Tom Hardy will not comment on James Bond role

Tom Hardy can’t possibly comment about him running to become the next James Bond Tom Hardy can’t possibly comment about him running to become the next James Bond

Actor Tom Hardy “can’t possibly comment” on whether or not he is in the running to become the next James Bond as he thinks it will ruin his chances. The 39-year-old actor has been largely speculated as a contender to take up the role of the fictional spy when Daniel Craig steps down from the position, reported Digital Spy.

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you

talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone,”

Hardy said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The “Mad Max” star may not be saying too much about where he stands with the franchise, he did say that Christopher Nolan would be a “fantastic” director for the next installment.

“Chris Nolan, what a fantastic director for a Bond movie. Because Daniel (Craig) is so good, and what (director Sam)

Mendes and Barbara (Broccoli, producer) have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard re-imagination to follow after.

Also read: Pierce Brosnan’s pan masala TV ad is stranger than we imagined, watch video

“I wonder what the next installment of that franchise would become, and I think when you mention someone like Christopher Nolan, that’s a very powerful figure to bring into that world who could bring something new and create something profound – again,” he said.