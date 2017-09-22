Tom Hanks to star in A Man Called Ove remake

Tom Hanks will star in A Man Called Ove remake. Tom Hanks will star in A Man Called Ove remake.

American actor Tom Hanks has been roped in to star in A Man Called Ove, the remake of the popular Swedish film. The 61-year-old actor will feature in the film adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s 2012 debut novel of the same name, reported Variety. Rita Wilson will produce along with Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro for his Nordic major SF Studios. Talking about the film, Wilson said, “This story about love, tolerance and hope amplifies the qualities in movies that are hallmarks of the classic films we know and love. ‘A Man Called Ove’ transcended the language barrier to touch readers and the audience in ways we long for. What an honour to be part of such beautiful material.”

The original film, directed by Hannes Holm, was nominated for two Oscars earlier this year and was the highest-grossing foreign language film in America in 2016. Hanks will also serve as producer, along with his producing partner Gary Goetzman through their Playtone production house.

A Man Called Ove is a very Swedish story of an old man who keeps a tough, unforgiving exterior but there is a lot of sadness and good inside him that he keeps hidden deep inside his heart. He makes a show of not caring about the well-being of others. That includes his neighbours, a cat among others.

The two characters – Forrest Gump and Ove – are very different but both the stories have a similar emotional heft that should appeal to many moviegoers. Tom Hanks’s experience and capability should help the character come to life.

