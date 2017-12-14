Tom Hanks jokes about high maintenance Meryl Streep

Tom Hanks shared his thoughts on what it is like working with Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg’s movie, The Post. Tom Hanks shared his thoughts on what it is like working with Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg’s movie, The Post.

Steven Spielberg’s The Post is the first collaboration between Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep and the actor has playfully called The Iron Lady star “high maintenance”. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 61-year-old star shared his thoughts on what it was like working with his co-star, reported People magazine.

When the presenter brought up Streep, Hanks rolled his eyes and said, “You mean, can I just say, ‘high maintenance Meryl Streep?'” to which Colbert asked “Oh really? Diva?” The veteran actor replied joking, “Look, the shoes alone, man. No, I am so joking.” Hanks spilled the beans saying Streep behaved like any other normal person on the sets of “The Post”.

“You know what’s scary about Meryl? She comes in and does it just like everybody else does. You’re expecting French horns before she enters the stage. “You expect a guy in livery to come out: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, the actress known as Meryl Streep.’ And she comes in and waves to the crew the way the royals used to,” he said. The film will tell the story of Ben Bradlee (Hanks) and Kay Graham (Streep), two Washington Post employees who fought to publish revelations on the Vietnam war.

The Sully actor said once Streep lost it at him for not telling her about Spielberg’s “guerrilla” filmmaking style, who is doing her first film with the director. “She was mad at me because I didn’t tell her Steven doesn’t rehearse. He just wants to figure it out as he goes along. He’s almost like a guerrilla filmmaker.

“He has the set, he has the space and he wants to fill it with something he hasn’t imagined before. I don’t mean to (say) that he’s not prepared – he’s the most prepared man in the world,” he said.

