Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel to release in July 2019

The sequel to actor Tom Cruises 1986 action drama film Top Gun has been slated for a release on July 12, 2019. The sequel will release almost 33 years after the release of the original film, reports variety.com. Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, who earlier directed Tom in the 2013 film Oblivion, has been roped in to helm Top Gun: Maverick. The film will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters along with exploring the end of the era of dog-fighting.

Tom earlier said that the title for the second film would be Top Gun: Maverick although Paramount Studios listed the title on Friday only as Top Gun. Maverick was Tom’s character’s nickname in the film in which he played Naval Aviator Lt. Pete Mitchell. Top Gun is the film which turned Tom Cruise into a superstar. He acted in the film as a 24 year old. The film was a huge commercial and critical success. It was also selected by United States Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry along with The Shawshank Redemption and Ghostbusters (original).

Tom Cruise was recently seen in a reboot of The Mummy franchise and the first film in the Dark Universe series – a shared universe of monster characters. He is also known for the famous action thriller series Mission Impossible. There have been five movies as of now, and a sixth currently in production, slated to be released in 2018. The sequel of Top Gun has been in talks ever since 2010, but the things were complicated after Tony Scott committed suicide in 2012.

