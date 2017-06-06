Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 6 is going to be real wild

Tom Cruise is reprising the role of Ethan Hunt in Mission impossible 6, said to be released in July 2018. Tom Cruise is reprising the role of Ethan Hunt in Mission impossible 6, said to be released in July 2018.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise says the upcoming installment of Mission: Impossible series is going to be wild. Cruise, has starred in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series since its first release in 1996. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 54 -year-old Hollywood star, who is reprising the role of Ethan Hunt in the sixth installment of the franchise, says they have already started shooting scenes in Paris.

“It is really crazy. We’ve shot some of the stuff in Paris already and it is going to be really wild and thrilling for the audience. There is always another mountain. I have been in training for a couple of years and we’ve done a lot for testing to see what is possible,” Cruise, who has previously confirmed he often does his own stunts, added.

The film is said to be released in July 2018. Supergirl star Frederick Schmidt has been announced as the latest cast member of the action franchise with director Christopher McQuarrie returning to the film as well. McQuarrie is producing alongside Cruise, Frederick, Don Granger, J J Abrams and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from skydance productions.

The first trailer of another Tom Cruise starrer, Doug Liman’s American Made was released on Tuesday. This weekend will also see the theatrical release of The Mummy, the action-adventure horror film which stars Tom Cruise in the lead role and Sofia Boutella as the titular monster. Mission Impossible: Six is currently set to be released next July.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd