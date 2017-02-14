Tom Cruise mourns loss of his mother

Tom Cruise had a close relationship with his mom as she often attended his movie premieres. Tom Cruise had a close relationship with his mom as she often attended his movie premieres.

Actor Tom Cruise, who lost his mother, Mary Lee South, last week, has attended her memorial service at her local Church of Scientology. The Mission: Impossible star’s mother died peacefully in her sleep after battling health issues at the age of 80.

Cruise, 54, was joined by his three sisters, Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55, and Marian Henry, 52, as well as other family and friends, reported People magazine. South, who split from Tom’s father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, in 1974, was using a walker and looked thinner than usual when she was last seen in Clearwater, Florida in May 2016.

Cruise, along with his mom moved to New Jersey when he was 16, after she got married to John “Jack” South in 1978.

The actor had a close relationship with his mom as she often attended his premieres. The 54-year-old actor developed his passion for acting from his mom, who was a special-education teacher. Tom’s mother was supportive of his dreams to become an actor, with Mary previously explaining how he told her of his ambitions after he starred in a high-school production of ‘Guys and Dolls’.

She said: “After the show, Tom came home and said he wanted to have a talk with my husband and me. He asked for 10 years to give showbiz a try. And we both wholeheartedly agreed, because we both felt it was a God-given talent, and he should explore it because he was so enthused about it.”