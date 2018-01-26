Mission: Impossible Fallout’s first look promises more action and drama with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise recently revealed the first look and title of MI6. Tom Cruise recently revealed the first look and title of MI6.

Hollywood superstar and beloved action star Tom Cruise is all set to enthrall his fans once again with yet another Mission Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible Fallout.

The title and the first look of the movie were revealed by Tom Cruise on his Instagram page. Tom shared the first look of the film with the caption, “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more.” Another picture that the actor had shared revealed the title of the feature. Tom had posted the said image with the caption, “Get ready. #MissionImpossible.”

In the first look of the spy thriller, Tom is seen hanging onto a helicopter. The actor recently joined Instagram, and by the looks of it, he has done it to promote MI6, as the two posts are the only images that have been shared on the actor’s account.

The new installment of the franchise will see Tom’s popular character Ethan Hunt try and be a part of another dangerous and life-threatening mission. The movie also features Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, along with some familiar allies, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan. Superman Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The movie will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has also previously collaborated with Tom on Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Jack Reacher and Valkyrie.

The film’s shoot was stalled earlier as the actor had suffered a major injury in his ankle last year in August. Tom had suffered the injury while performing his own stunt. The actor is known for enthusiastically participating in all the stunts of his movies.

