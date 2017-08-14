Tom Cruise injured during Mission Impossible 6 shooting

Tom Cruise got injured on the sets of Mission: Impossible 6. Tom Cruise got injured on the sets of Mission: Impossible 6.

Actor Tom Cruise was injured during a stunt sequence on the set of Mission: Impossible 6. The 55-year-old star suffered the injury when heat tempted a jump between two buildings but fell short of the mark, reported TMZ. He then limped back to the edge of the building and was pulled away by crew members. Meanwhile, director Christopher McQuarrie is returning for the sixth installment of the franchise, which will arrive in cinemas on July 27, 2018. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.

Tom Cruise has led the Mission: Impossible series ever since the first film released in 1996. Mission: Impossible 6 will be the first film in the franchise that will be released in 3D. Christopher McQuarrie also directed the previous installment Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation which was critically and commercially successful. Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have also worked in Jack Reacher film as director-actor duo. The 2012 film was based on the character created by Lee Child.

Supergirl star Frederick Schmidt has been announced as the latest cast member of the action franchise. McQuarrie is producing alongside Cruise, Frederick, Don Granger, J J Abrams and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance productions. Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in DC Cinematic Universe films, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett are joining the Mission: Impossible franchise cast with this film. Tom Cruise is also working on the Top Gun sequel which is slated to be released on July 2019.

The original Top Gun was released in 1986 and catapulted Tom Cruise into global fame. The sequel of Top Gun has been in talks ever since 2010, but things got complicated after the director of the 1986 original film Tony Scott committed suicide in 2012.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd