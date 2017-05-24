Tom Cruise confirms Top Gun 2: It’s definitely happening

Tom Cruise had earlier opened up about filming his own stunts and admitted that initially being a part of those memorable plane stunts wasn’t as easy as he may have anticipated. Tom Cruise had earlier opened up about filming his own stunts and admitted that initially being a part of those memorable plane stunts wasn’t as easy as he may have anticipated.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has confirmed that he will return for the sequel of Top Gun. During an interview with Australian TV Sunrise, the 54- year-old actor confirmed that Top Gun 2 is definitely happening. In addition, Cruise said that he might start filming the sequel to the 1986 movie next year, reported Ace Showbiz.

When asked whether he was doing Top Gun 2, Cruise said, “It’s true. I’m going to start probably in the next year. I know, it’s happening. It’s definitely happening.” He later said, “You’re the first people I’ve said it to, you asked me and so I’m telling you.”

Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted at the sequel last year when he posted a picture of him and Cruise on his Twitter account and wrote, “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little ‘Top Gun 2’.”

Just last year, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the A-list actor admitted that he was still in the very early stages of trying to plan the sequel with Jerry Bruckheimer. “We’re discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out,” he admitted to the late-night host. “I’d love to work on it if we can figure it out.”

Tom Cruise also opened up about filming his own stunts and admitted that initially being a part of those memorable plane stunts wasn’t as easy as he may have anticipated. “When you first start flying you get sick, like properly sick, like fill a bag sick,” he explained before adding that he couldn’t wait to fly regardless. He also recalled his very first stunt, with the help of a flight instructor named Bozo, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“For our first flight in the morning, we were going really hard, moving around. We did 9.5 gs, very hard on my body. I had a vomit bag right there, so in between takes, I learned down too quickly empty my guts in the bag. The second I did that, [Bozo] pulls up.”

He continued, “My head was literally on the ground from the pressure. I was pressed on the floor, holding my vomit…I was like, ‘Bozo, what’s the matter with you, man? Didn’t you see my head was on the floor?’ He was like, ‘Well I told you, they don’t call me Bozo for nothing.'” Well then, let’s hope Cruise’s stunts for the highly anticipated sequel go down a little better the second time around.

