After becoming an actor, producer, Tobey Maguire to make his directorial debut

It is entirely possible that we might be in witnessing a major career transition moment of Tobey Maguire. It is entirely possible that we might be in witnessing a major career transition moment of Tobey Maguire.

The Great Gatsby star Tobey Maguire is in talks to make his directorial debut on the long-awaited film adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s Blood on Snow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old actor – who voices a character in new animation The Boss Baby – is to step behind the camera for the first time for this film inspired by the novella.

Earlier, it was said that Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in the adaptation of the 2013 book. The Titanic actor and his production company, Appian Way Productions, were working on the project even before the novel had been published. However, the project fell through due to a scheduling conflict leaving it available for the Pawn Sacrifice actor.

Tobey Maguire’s production company Material Pictures and Lawrence Grey’s, Grey Matter Productions have taken up the rights and it is rumoured they are developing the idea.There has been no confirmation on whether Tobey Maguire will mark his acting comeback in the film while directing the movie.

Also read: I am Heath Ledger: A look at the actor like we have never seen before

The story of Blood on Snow is based on a hitman who falls in love with a woman he is supposed to kill. She also happens to be the wife of his boss. Grey Matter’s Ben Everard along with Jo’s own agent Niclas Salomonsson will be executive producers of the movie.

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire is also producing Robin Bissell’s civil rights drama The Best of Enemies starring Taraji P. Henson. With the former Spider-Man actor set to don on the director’s hat for the very first time, it is entirely possible that we might be in witnessing a major career transition moment of Tobey Maguire.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd