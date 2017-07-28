Titanic co-stars reunite at Leonardo DiCaprio’s gala

Titanic, the James Cameron-helmed film, was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, of which it won 12. Titanic, the James Cameron-helmed film, was nominated for 14 Academy Awards, of which it won 12.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane had a mini Titanic reunion at the star- studded gala organised by The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in St. Tropez, France. Billy, who played the Cal Hockley in the 1997 film, posted on Instagram a photo of them smiling at the camera while wrapping their arms around each other.

“Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure.. @katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn,” Billy captioned the picture.

Fans of the hit movie couldn't hold their excitement after seeing the photograph and took to social media to express their joy.

“I cannot express how much this makes my heart happy, one of the most classic love stories ever told,” a fan wrote. Another added, “AMAZING!!! All 3 have managed to make time stand still! THEY LOOK AMAZING.” This year’s gala, which offered a chance to dine with Leonardo and Kate, was also attended by Lenny Kravitz, Tobey Maguire, Gerard Butler, Sean Penn and Adrien Brody. Pop queen Madonna made a surprise appearance and performed some of her hit songs like 4 Minutes, Open Your Heart and La Isla Bonita.

Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

Titanic remains one of the most romantic film in the history of Hollywood. It had won as many as 12 Oscar awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress and Best Supporting actress award.

It had also won in other categories like Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects, Original Music Score, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Best Make Up.

