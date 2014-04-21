Tina Fey named new face of Garnier Skincare

The 43-year-old ‘Mean Girls’ star has been the ambassador of Garnier’s Nutrisse hair colour since 2011, reported E!Online.

Actress Tina Fey has been named the new face of popular cosmetics brand Garnier’s Ultra-Lift skin care line.

The 43-year-old ‘Mean Girls’ star has been the ambassador of Garnier’s Nutrisse hair colour since 2011, reported E!Online.

“Tina Fey has been an enormous success for us. Tina’s personality, beauty and approachability resonate with our consumer and we are thrilled to keep her in the Garnier family,” said David Greenberg, the president of Garnier.

The print advertisement will start to roll out this month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App