Timothy Olyphant in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Actor Timothy Olyphant is in negotiations to join the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If finalised, the 49-year-old actor, who has acted in films such as Scream 2, Hitman and I Am Number Four, will join Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Tarantino’s ninth film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, veteran actor Burt Reynolds was in talks to star in the film in the role of George Spahn, the blind rancher who owned the property that Charles Manson and his followers were living on.

Three Tarantino regulars – Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), and Michael Madsen (Kill Bill) will be seen in cameo roles.

The director reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt after having worked in Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds, respectively. The movie is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson family cult.

DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, an ageing, out-of-work actor in the film, with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be Tate’s neighbours. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, is being eyed to play the slain actor.

Quentin Tarantino described the movie in Las Vegas last month (as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter), “Sony and myself will be coming to the theatres with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It’s very hush hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

The film was supposed to be produced by The Weinstein Company. But after the Harvey Weinstein scandal and subsequent backlash in the form of Me Too and Time’s Up movements, Tarantino found a new home for the movie in Sony. Other studios like Disney were also under consideration.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on August 19 next year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the murders.

