Timothée Chalamet to donate salary from Woody Allen’s movie

Actor Timothée Chalamet, who is generating Oscar buzz for his role in Call Me by Your Name, has announced that he will be donating his salary from Woody Allen’s film A Rainy Day in New York to Times Up movement and other charities.

The 22-year-old actor also promised to donate funds from his work on the film to the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organisation. “I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer …What I can say is this: I dont want to profit from my work on nthe film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary, Chalamet” said in his statement, posted on Instagram.

“I am learning that a good role isnt the only criteria for accepting a job. That has become much clearer to me in the last few months, having witnessed the birth movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman, Chalamets co-stars in Rainy Day, have already announced that they will donate their salaries from Rainy Day. Chalamets Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig recently stated that she regrets having worked with Allen in 2012s To Rome With Love.

Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child. She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles. She has often criticised Hollywood actors for not taking her claims seriously. Dylans allegations have picked up steam in wake of the #MeToo movement following her brother Ronan Farrows expose of Harvey Weinstein. Ronan is Allen and Mia Farrows biological child.

