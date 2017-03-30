Timetable for 2018 Golden Globes revealed!

Golden Globe awards is 10 months away, yet we are so excited. Golden Globe awards is 10 months away, yet we are so excited.

The timetable for the 2018 Golden Globes has been revealed by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the nominations will be announced on December 11, with the deadline for all the submissions set for October 31.

In the year 2017, The prestigious Golden Globe award witnessed a stirring speech from Meryl Streep, while many applauded her for courageously speaking against one of the most powerful men in the world, President Donald Trump, without naming him. Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds who have played on-screen Marvel superheroes, (Spiderman and Deadpool) had openly shared a kiss when Ryan Gosling went on stage to receive his award.

Although the award show is almost 10 months away, (and entries have not even began), memories of humorous incidents from various years that has happened previously at the prestigious award show only make us wonder what could happen next.

The star-studded ceremony will take place on January 7 next year, from the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. The complete timetable is as follows:

July 10: Submission website for 2018 Golden Globe motion picture and television entries opens.

October 31: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe motion picture and television entry forms.

November 24: Deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young.

December 4: Final screening date for motion pictures.

December 6: Final date for motion picture press conferences.

December 7: Deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young.

December 11: Announcement of nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

December 18: Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members.

January 3: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young.

January 7: Presentation of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

