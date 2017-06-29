Spider-Man Homecoming Hindi trailer: Tiger Shroff’s voice fails to add excitement

Tiger Shroff dubs for Spider-Man Homecoming. Tiger Shroff dubs for Spider-Man Homecoming.

Tiger Shroff is extremely happy about dubbing for Marvel’s upcoming film Spider-Man Homecoming’s Hindi version. The actor has lent his voice to the lead, Tom Holland and he cannot contain the excitement. However, if you listen to the trailer, you will not be able to recognise the voice, and it sounds like any other dubbed Hindi movie trailers of English films. Every person has a different tone and texture to their voice. Tiger too has the quality of being soft yet stern with his voice, however, this trailer for which Tiger has dubbed does not stand out.

Tiger, who enjoys a huge fan following among the kids in India, talking about his experience of dubbing for the film said, “It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man Homecoming had its premiere in New York City’s Times Square, where the cast of the film had loads of fun with kids. In fact, for the promotions of the film, the makers shot a small video at a cafe in which Spider-man made a special visit to the customers who walked in. Even in India, the fan frenzy around this character from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is well-known.

Releasing on July 7, Spider-Man Homecoming is directed by John Watts. The star cast of the film includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Jon Facreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as the Iron Man.

