Tiffany Haddish to star in The Lego Movie sequel

Tiffany Haddish is going to voice a character in The Lego Movie 2. American comedienne and actor Tiffany’ star rose with last year’s Girls Trip. She is also known for NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show and comedy flick Keanu. These days she is busy with big projects. She will star opposite Tracy Morgan in an upcoming TBS comedy series, The Last O.G. She will also star in the comedy film Night School with Kevin Hart.

In the first film, Chris Pratt’s amiable construction worker Emmet Brickowski was the main character, although the film featured a veritable army of pop culture figures especially DC Comics characters like Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and so on. Will Arnett, who played Batman in the film, reprised the role in standalone The Lego Batman Movie in 2016.

The 2014’s original animated adventure became a big critical and commercial success. It grossed 469 million dollars against a budget of just 60 million. It also earned an incredible 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The consensus read, “Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.”

The film also featured a star voice cast with names like Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman. Many of these actors are expected to return to voice their respective characters. There is no plot and character information about the sequel as of now, so we can only speculate. It is set for a February 8, 2019 release.

