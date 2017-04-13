Thor Ragnarok vs Justice League: Marvel’s Avenger loses to DC’s League by just a few votes, see poll

Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok will be releasing just two weeks ahead of DC’s Justice League. Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok will be releasing just two weeks ahead of DC’s Justice League.

Fans have always pitted the superheroes of DC comics against Marvel multiverse’s characters. Superman vs Captain America, Batman vs Ironman and so on. For every new character in one universe, we can find a similar one in the other. After the success of Avengers series, DC came up with the idea of Suicide Squad and now, Justice League. DC’s Batman vs Superman was followed by Marvel’s Civil War. Both these films had a similar plot, two superheroes going against each other. Only, Avengers was successful in gaining audience love because of the way its near perfect implementation.

For a long time, the rivalry between DC and Marvel Comic franchise has kept not just fans, but the two franchises butting heads with each of their releases as well. This November, we will see them going head to head with the release of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok just two weeks ahead of DC’s Justice League.

Recently the trailers of Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League released and we cannot stop watching them on a loop and debate about which one is going to be better. While the teaser trailer of Thor has already got everyone floored, Justice League, however, won the voting contest just by 12 percent mark in a Twitter poll conducted by indianexpress.com. Despite the absence of Superman in the trailer of Justice League, it still managed to intrigue the audience. Out of the total 194 votes cast by the audience, 56 percent went to Justice League, while 44 percent was Thor: Ragnarok’s score.

In Justice League, Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen, Flash (Ezra Miller), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) join Bruce Wayne/Batman ( Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince/Wonder Woman ( Gal Gadot) in their first team up. Although Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice, that released last year had left us disappointed, fans still hope that the new film will tell a better tale and implement it well, unlike last time. In Justice League, Batman realises he needs a bigger team of metahumans to fight the greater battle against a newly awakened threat from an alien creature that has the power to destroy the planet.

But even the merging of the five of the most powerful superheroes doesn’t seem to be enough to destroy the alien creature. Justice League will be releasing in two parts. The first one is slated to release in November while the second part will release in June 2019. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman will be telling her own tale this year in June.

Justice League will also feature Henry Cavill as Superman Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth plays the lead but will he be a superhero? The once handsome Avenger has fallen from grace, lost his shiny blonde hair, and is now a prisoner in planet Sakaar. It all happened after he accidentally released the goddess of death, Hela. But just when we think that all hope is lost, Thor’s ‘friend from work’ Dr Bruce Banner comes back as Hulk. Much like Thor, we silently chant a loud ‘YES’ while laughing simultaneously. Lately, in terms of content and box office collection, Marvel has been a winner.

Even though Thor may have lost a Twitter poll battle, he might make a better run in the main battle. Thor: Ragnarok will feature, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Skurge (Karl Urban), Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

No matter whose side you are on, it is clear that November is shaping up to be a rather interesting fun filled month for fans of the two superhero multiverse.

